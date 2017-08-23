Fans get to meet star from hit show

Local fans of the hit show, Game of Thrones, queued around the block for a special meet and greet event with a star from the programme.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, aka The Mountain from Game of Thrones, visited Light House Wines in Whiteabbey last week to launch his all-new Icelandic Mountain Spirit vodka into the local market.

Light House customers were given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the famous man-mountain and to purchase signed bottles of the exclusive product, which is available only in select independent off-licences.

An Icelandic Mountain Spirit gin and rum will be launched later in the year.

Damien Curran, owner of Light House Wines said: “We aim to provide our in-store and online customers with the most diverse and interesting range of wines and spirits we possibly can, and currently list about 2,500 products.

“We needed no strong-arming to add Hafþór’s Icelandic Mountain Spirit to our portfolio. It is an exceptional new vodka and one which has had our customers, quite literally, queuing up to buy it.”

Light House Wines is also making it available online at lighthousewines.co.uk