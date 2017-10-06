Feedback sought on impact of Brexit for older people

The Northern Ireland Pensioners Parliament has launched a survey seeking views from older people on the implications of Brexit and how they feel following the EU referendum vote.

Over 700 responses have been received so far. However, the group is continuing to seek feedback from those in Mid and East Antrim and Mid Ulster.

The Parliament wants to know: whether you would vote differently now; if you feel older people have been villainised following the vote; what impact you think Brexit will have on your life.

The survey should take no more than five minutes to complete; responses should be submitted by October 15. It is available on the Age Sector Platform website.