Fitness and faith at Gardenmore

Gardenmore Presbyterian Church in Larne will be holding a six-week outreach event, starting on Thursday evening.

There will be Pilates style keep-fit, appropriate for ladies over 16 years of age, and a speaker each night “sharing something of how God has been at work in their lives”.

Each session will involve 45 minutes’ exercise and a brief talk.

Andrew Falconer and Phil Mawhinney from Just Active Gym in Larne will run the fitness part of the evening, a mixture of circuit training and Pilates.

The first session will take place on May 11, starting at 7.30 pm and will continue each Thursday evening afterwards until June 15.

Thursday’s speaker will be Larne High School teacher Cheryl Stevenson.

The guest speaker on May 18 will be Michelle Falconer, a teacher at Model Primary School, in Carrick.

On May 25, the speaker will be Dungannon woman Jenny Preston, wife of Ben who is minister of Craigyhill Presbyterian Church. Jenny is a doctor specialising in psychiatry.

Karen McCloskey, a professor at Queen’s University Belfast and keen musician, will speak on June 1. Karen is a member of Larne Baptist Church.

Sharon Farquhar, from Ballymena, recently trained as a debt coach with Christians Against Poverty. She will be the guest on June 15.

A session planned for June 8 will not take place as the hall will be used for voting that evening.

Participants must be aged 16 years upwards. They are required to bring an exercise mat and bottle of water.

There will be no charge although there is a suggested donation of £1 per session. Refreshments provided.