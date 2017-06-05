Flags to fly at half-mast as a mark of respect

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr John Scott has passed on his condolences to the people of London following the attack on Saturday, June 3.

Cllr Scott said: “My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by Saturday’s tragic events.”

A council spokesperson added: “As a mark of respect for the victims, the flags at both Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be flying at half-mast on Monday, June 5.”