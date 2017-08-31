Former Mayor resigns from UUP

A local councillor is to continue representing the area as an independent after publicly resigning from the Ulster Unionist Party.

Cllr John Scott made the announcement during the August meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The Times understands the Macedon DEA representative left the chamber at Mossley Mill on August 29 before the meeting had concluded.

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Council can confirm that at the council meeting on Tuesday, August 29, Cllr John Scott informed the council of his intention to serve as an Independent member of council.”

Cllr Scott served as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council while a member of the UUP during the 2016/17 term.

The Times attempted to contact Cllr Scott for a comment, but none was forthcoming at the time of going to print.