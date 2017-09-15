Free course offering advice to help residents find work

Residents are being given the chance to improve their employability with a free course being run by a local church.

Members of Carnmoney Presbyterian, who have been trained by UK charity Christians Against Poverty, are again running the club aimed at helping the community to best handle their return to employment.

Job club manager, Deirdre Givans, said: “If you have been out of work for any length of time, finding a job can seem like climbing a huge mountain, when you’re totally out of condition. It doesn’t have to be that way.”

The eight-week course commences on September 28. Each session starts at 10am and finishes with a light lunch around 1pm. The course provides workshops on topics such as interview technique, writing CVs and job applications as well as supplying coaching, support and community to members. For more information or to book your place, go to capjobclubs.org or phone 028 9521 7949.