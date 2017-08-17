Free festival to provide family fun over the August Bank Holiday Weekend

Jordanstown Loughshore Park is the place to be over the August Bank Holiday weekend, as the Shoreline Festival returns.

The family fun kicks off on August 26 at 2pm with activities such as street theatre, an exhilarating zip line along the lough and a scooter park.

The fun continues each day of the festival with activities including bouncy castles, retro games arcade, a petting farm, climbing wall and face painting. For those looking to pick up a unique gift, Bonkers Betty’s Bizarre Bazaar is open for business from 2pm – 8pm on August 27.

Musical entertainment is the main attraction of the festival with concerts planned. On Saturday night there will be fireworks and live music from Faith, The George Michael Experience and on Sunday evening, Oasis tribute band Roll With It, will bring the weekend to a close. Glass bottles are not permitted at the concerts and the fireworks display is dependent on weather conditions. Events run from 2pm – 10pm both days and admission is free, except for a small charge for the amusements. For more information visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/shoreline