Funding boost to support older people in region

A local community-based group has secured significant funding which will help some of the most vulnerable people in society.

Newtownabbey Senior Citizens’ Forum has been awarded £249,508 from Big Lottery Fund for their ‘+FIVE-0 & On The Go’ project.

They will reduce social isolation and improve health and wellbeing for people over the age of 50 in the area.

The three-year project is using the grant for staff costs, training volunteers, and to run activities, decided by the older people, including health checks, day trips, cooking, line dancing, digital photography and events.

Building on the success of previous projects and the strengths within the group, they will provide volunteer roles for some older people to lead activities and help others. They will then use their skills to help other community groups. The volunteers will also receive training and support.

Julie Harrison, Big Lottery Fund NI Chair said: “I’m delighted to announce this grant under the People and Communities programme and I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible. We want to fund projects that work with local people, build on a community’s strengths, and are well connected to other services and activities in the community. We’re looking forward to seeing the positive impact projects like this one will make.”

The People and Communities programme offers grants of between £30,000 and £500,000 for projects. For more information, check out www.biglotteryfund.org.uk