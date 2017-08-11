Funding opportunities for local young people

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has renewed their partnership with The Prince’s Trust to help develop local young people through The Trust’s Development Awards Programme.

This support will help to re-engage young people in education, training and employment by removing the financial barriers preventing young people from accessing these career enhancing opportunities.

The council recently contributed £10,000 towards programmes being delivered by The Prince’s Trust in the area, with Development Awards to be offered to 40 local young people.

The awards are earmarked for young people aged 16-30 who are unemployed or working fewer than 16 hours a week, or in education fewer than 14 hours a week. If they meet the eligibility criteria, they can receive up to £500 to cover costs such as course fees, transport or equipment.

The Trust has provided financial assistance to a number of young people across the area, enabling them to take the next steps to develop their skills and qualifications, enhancing their ability to gain employment.

Mayor, Cllr Paul Hamill said: “I am delighted that the council is once again supporting these worthwhile awards. It is vital that we support the young people of our borough and make sure they take advantage of every opportunity made available to them.”

Orla Major, Public Sector Partnerships Manager, The Prince’s Trust commented: “We’re hugely grateful for the support provided by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. It a great example of how councils can come together with the third sector to make an impact in our local communities. The support provided is already seeing results, with young people across the council area able to access opportunities and employment that may have been previously out of reach.”

For more information on accessing a Development Award, contact The Prince’s Trust on 028 9089 5025.