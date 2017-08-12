Fundraising day for worthy cause

Newtownabbey Northern Ireland Supporters’ Club will be hosting their annual charity day on Sunday, August 27.

The event in Ballyclare will raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The day begins with the ‘Masters Football’ tournament at 3pm in the Soccer Shed. Everyone is then welcome to attend a free barbecue and fundraising event at the Sportsmans Inn.

This year will be the seventh time the fundraising effort has been staged.

Organiser, Gary Wallace said: “We would like to thank all our sponsors and everyone who has supported the event. Everyone is welcome to join us and hopefully a few former Northern Ireland players will be taking part.”