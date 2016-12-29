Funeral arrangements announced for Odhran Varney

The funeral arrangements for five-year-old Odhran Varney have been made public,

The Glengormley boy died suddenly on Christmas Day.

The funeral will take place on Saturday, December 31, at 9:30am Mass in St Bernard’s Church followed by burial in Carnmoney Cemetery.

Odhran, who had Down’s syndrome, was a pupil at Hill Croft School.

Staff at the Manse Way school paid an emotional tribute to Odhran on Facebook.

A school spokesperson said: “The whole Hill Croft Family mourns the sudden loss of this sweet boy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mum and dad and the whole family circle at this terrible time.

Odhran was a pleasure to have in school. His smile would light up the darkest of rooms and would lift the spirits of anyone.

He would come in every morning and have a wee sit down before taking Gillian’s hand and sitting to work hard on whatever was placed before him.”

The spokesperson added: “He started using his signs more and more. At Christmas when the singing Christmas tree came out ‘tree’ was his favourite sign to get the tree singing and dancing again.

“His roll book job was done with business like precision at first with adult help, but in recent days very independently.

“We are all so proud of all his achievements. Words cannot express how much we will miss him.”