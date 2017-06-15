Funeral details announced for contentious pastor

A controversial pastor who was once a Religious Education teacher at a school in Rathcoole, has passed away suddenly at the age of 67.

Pastor Alan Campbell passed away in hospital on Sunday, June 11.

The preacher, who founded the now defunct Open Bible Ministries, had previously taught at Newtownabbey Community High School.

Pastor Campbell courted controversy throughout his career, voicing opinions which were widely held to be anti-Catholic and racist.

A funeral notice stated: “Service of Thanksgiving for Pastor Alan’s life will be held on Friday, June 16 at 10:30am in Houston and Williamson Funeral Church, 117 Crumlin Road, Belfast, BT14 6AD, followed by committal in Roselawn Cemetery.

“Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart and Stroke (cheques payable to nominated charity please.) c/o Houston & Williamson Funeral Directors.”