Funeral details announced for Dean McIlwaine

Funeral details have been released for Newtownabbey man, Dean McIlwaine (22).

The popular barber passed away suddenly on July 13.

His funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 27 in Carnmoney Presbyterian Church at 12:30pm and afterwards to Carnmoney Cemetery.

The house will be private.

A post on the Funeral Times site said: “Will be sadly missed by his loving Mum, Dad, brother, sister-in-law and partner.

“God called your name so softly that only you could hear, and no one heard the footsteps of the angels drawing near.

“It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home.”