Funeral details announced for local gospel singer

The funeral details have been announced for local gospel singer, Janéce McCreanor.

Janéce passed away on Sunday, August 20.

Her funeral will be held tomorrow (Thursday) at 12:30pm at Wilton Funeral Home, 298 Shore Road, Whitehouse, Newtownabbey, BT37 9RW, followed by committal at Carnmoney Cemetery.

Janéce was the deeply-loved wife of Ronnie, loving mother of Samantha and grandmother of Olivia.

Commenting on social media, a spokesperson for The Gospel Music Association Northern Ireland said: “The Gospel Music Association Northern Ireland is deeply saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Janéce McCreanor.

“Janéce was a beautiful lady and a wonderful singer whose ministry was a real inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of listening to her. All our thoughts and prayers are with Janéce’s husband, Ronnie, and family circle at this very difficult time.”