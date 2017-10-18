Funeral details released for Ryan Busa

Funeral details have been announced for Glengormley boy, Ryan Busa (10).

The Ashgrove Primary School pupil passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 15.

His funeral will be held on Friday, October 20 from 102 Queens Avenue at 1pm and afterwards to Carnmoney Cemetery.

A message has been shared on social media by friends and relatives of Ryan’s family.

It said: “A special thank you to Wray’s Funeral Directors who have so kindly taken the burden of the funeral.

“Ryan was a very special boy. Loved by everyone. As his family, it feels impossible to imagine life without him.

“Ryan’s death was a devastating accident and his death has brought a lot of people together.

“RIP WEE MAN. Flying high with the angels.”