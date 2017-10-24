‘Funsie in a Onesie’ at Strands Ballyclare

Strands Hairdressers in Ballyclare will be hosting a ‘Funsie in a Onesie’ event this Saturday.

The event is in aid of Cash for Kids with the Cancer Fund for Children.

Strands hairdressers Gillian Dawson, Claire Scott and Julie McCreight will be donning their onesies to work, along with newest Ballyclare barbershop Dapper Chaps which also operates from Strands.

Not only are customers welcome to come to their appointments in their onesies but tea, coffee and buns will be available for all passers-by who call in to support the worthy cause.

Members of the public can also drop by to buy tickets for the ballot.

They may even win the huge teddy which has been proudly looking over Ballyclare Square for the past three weeks.

Aptly named Ted, the 6-foot tall bear has been waiting patiently for the ballot for Cash for Kids to come around so he can claim his new home.

Other raffle prizes include Domino’s Pizza vouchers, Strands hairdressing vouchers and Lock’s American Grill Ballyclare vouchers.

Other prizes will be available on the day, such as the in-demand BPerfect 10 Second Tan Gift Set and festive glitter lipsticks.

Cool FM Cash for Kids is helping to raise money for Cancer Fund for Children.

Every week in Northern Ireland another three families will be told that their child has cancer. By donating to Funsie in a Onesie efforts, you can make sure that no family will face cancer alone.

Strands hairdresser, Gillian Dawson, said: “We’ve never done anything like this before but we’re excited to get our onesies on and support this fantastic cause. And we can’t wait to find Ted’s forever home even though we’ll be sorry to see him go!

“We would love the Ballyclare community to get behind us so we can raise as much money possible for the Cancer Fund for Children. Everyone’s welcome to pop in to Strands on Saturday and enjoy a cup of tea and some sweet treats.”

Donations to Cash for Kids can be made by calling in to Strands Ballyclare between 9am and 4pm, and raffle tickets can also be bought to help raise funds vital funds for the essential work of Cancer Fund for Children.

One raffle ticket is £1 or five tickets can be purchased for £3.