Glengormley set to switch on and there’s festive markets too!

Glengormley will light up for the festive season with an array of family fun activities at the annual Christmas tree switch on.

Come and see Beauty and friends in the Beast’s Mansion from 1.30pm on Saturday 2 December at the Lilian Bland Pavilion with craft sessions for the whole family.

The Mayor, Councillor Paul Hamill launches the Glengormley Christmas Market with Harry Hamilton (Flash Harry) and Diane Mullan (McMillens newsagents)

Tickets are required for the Beast’s Mansion, which also includes a free child’s visit to Santa’s Grotto. Tickets for the three sessions at 1.30pm, 2.45pm and 4pm, are available from Mossley Mill reception and cost £4 per person.

Children can also visit Santa’s Grotto at a cost of £3 per child which includes a gift from Santa. Proceeds from the grotto will go to work supported by the Mayor’s Charities.

At 2.30pm the free family fun entertainment will kick off with local radio presenters ensuring the crowd get into the festive spirit. At 5pm there will be Christmas readings, Carols and music before the much-awaited arrival of the Mayor along with his special guests Beauty and the Beast.

Together they will switch on the Christmas tree lights to light up Glengormley for a magical Christmas! There will also be a sign language interpreter at this year’s Carol Service from 5pm.

Lilian Bland Community Park will also host a yuletide market on Saturday and Sunday (December 3).

On Saturday from 12pm to 8pm and Sunday from 12pm to 6pm, Glengormley Christmas market will feature artisan crafters and local community craft groups, with plenty of items to spend your pocket money on. Local traders will also have delicious food treats as well as Bonkers Betty’s Bizarre Bazaar’s festive craft market.

There will be a hog roast, marshmallow toasting and mulled wine in the seasonal beer marquee.

There will also be singing chefs, Christmas elves, the Courtyard Community Choir and amusements to get everyone in the festive mood.

On Saturday evening ‘Flash Harry’ will be rocking out a selection of Queen’s classic hits.

No car parking will be available at Lilian Bland Community Park during this event. Parking is only available for blue badge holders.

All other visitors are advised to park at Tesco Northcott where a park and ride facility will be in operation during the market.

For more information about the event please T. 028 9034 0041 or visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/christmas