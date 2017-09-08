God works for his people’s good

The hectic schedule begins as September arrives, signalling that for the majority of families the summer holidays are well and truly over, with school, church and community groups preparing for another busy session of events and activities.

For many young people the period of anxiously waiting for examination results is over, with relief, surprise and great joy for many, but disappointment perhaps for others.

This time each year many human emotions are clearly seen as families join their children in tears of joy and grief. However, what some families have to face in life around the world puts our issues into perspective.

Over the last few years, huge numbers of migrant families have had to flee war, persecution and poverty in the Middle East and Africa making perilous boat crossings from places like Libya to Italy risking everything for the dream of a better life in Europe.

In most cases the vessels are unseaworthy and overcrowded. Scenes of crying parents clutching their frightened children on unsafe boats is harrowing.

No one ever knows what serious challenges or dangerous situations may have to be faced in life.

For this reason, among many others, the greatest decision anyone can make is to surrender their life and all their future to the Lordship of Jesus Christ. He is the one who can guide and navigate our lives through all the highs and lows of this life.

The Christian has been given many great promises by God to sustain their faith through all the changing circumstances of life.

In Proverbs Ch3:6 says, “ Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

Moreover, in Romans 8:28 scripture says, “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

It’s Just amazing and humbling to know that God can use the most difficult circumstances of life for our good.

Life has many twists and turns but a Christian can say with the apostle Paul, “If God is for us , who can be against us? He who did not spare His own Son, but gave Him up for us all --- how will not also, along with him, gracious give us all things?”

No matter how hectic, demanding or challenging your life is, the true God revealed in Jesus wants you to ask Him into it as Lord and Saviour.