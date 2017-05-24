Gold medal for Newtownabbey gardener

A gardener from Mallusk has impressed judges with his display at the 2017 Chelsea Flower Show.

Ian Price has been awarded a prestigious gold medal by judges at the top horticultural show for his garden titled Mind Trap.

The garden tells the story of Ian’s experience living with depression.

The famous gold medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show is considered to be the highest achievement of any garden designer’s career.

Ian is the first designer from Northern Ireland to create a garden at the show for many years and indeed the first in 30 years to reach the final.

Speaking to the BBC about his display, Mr Price said: “Its purpose is to help those that suffer in similar ways to be assured that they are not alone in their own personal struggles.

“There is no shame about suffering and it is ok not to be ok.”

The former Ballyclare High School pupil has been praised by the school on social media.