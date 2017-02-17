Greenisland actor back with second television crime series

Greenisland actor Stephen Hagan will return to television screens next Friday (February 24) when a new series of “Lucky Man” premieres on Sky One at 9.00 pm.

The gripping crime drama also stars Broughshane man James Nesbitt.

Based around the concept that a mysterious bracelet could bring its owner tremendously powerful amounts of luck, series one saw Stephen Hagan’s character, Rich Clayton end up in prison having been framed for the murder of his girlfriend.

Thirty-two-year-old Stephen is a past-pupil of Carrickfergus Grammar School and a graduate of the prestigious LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art),

Stephen has given viewers an insight into what they can expect in the second series of Stan Lee’s Lucky Man.

He said: “I play Rich Clayton, who is the half-brother of DI Harry Clayton, played by James Nesbitt. Harry is a talented murder detective with London’s Central Murder Investigation Squad (MIS) but he’s got issues.

“Rich is an antiques dealer who is very good at his job and well-informed about his area of expertise as well as the slightly darker side of the criminal underworld associated with his work. He helped Harry out a lot, which ended up being bad news for Rich and landed him in a lot of hot water.

“Series one did not end well for Rich and it affected his and Harry’s relationship. So at the start of series two, Harry is trying to create a relationship with Rich again, but Rich is very aware of all the bad stuff that happens when Harry and the bracelet are around.”

Series one of Stan Lee’s Lucky Man became Sky One’s highest-rated original drama series ever. Stephen talks about what it’s like to be part of the “Lucky Man” team.

“The show being as successful as it was makes me immensely proud to be part of it. It’s unlike anything else on television at the moment. There are so many inter-weaving themes. There’s the cop drama aspect, comic book feel and mystical side to the stories.

“For me though, it’s the human relationships in the mix that makes it something that I definitely want to tune in to and watch.”

Stephen has also been busy with filming for a role in the £2.8 million feature film “Zoo”.

Seen through the eyes of a 12-year-old, the movie is based on the true story of Denise Austin, a keeper at Belfast Zoo during the blitz in 1941. Denise was known as the “Elephant Angel” due to the care and attention she provided to a baby elephant “Shelia”, sneaking her out of the zoo and walking her to the backyard of her terraced home on the Whitewell Road, in Belfast, every evening to keep her safe.

Stephen plays the role of the zoo’s vet, who is brought in to assist with the killing of the larger zoo animals by the Ministry of Public Security. He explained what audiences can expect: ”I really enjoyed the filming of Zoo, in particular when I had the rare opportunity to work with a real elephant in Toronto, Canada. Being part of a cast that brought to life a true story, which portrayed someone’s desire to do good and seeing how that wins out despite all the adversity, is truly heart-warming. Zoo is a truly inspiring story with universal appeal and I think audiences will absolutely love it.

“In many ways it reflects the resilience and ingenuity of Northern Ireland people. I’m really looking forward to seeing it on cinema screens later this year.”