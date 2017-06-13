Greenisland FC calls for new players

A local football club which has produced Northern Ireland internationals including Jonny Evans, Corry Evans and Craig Cathcart is currently searching for new players.

Greenisland FC made an appeal recently on social media in the hope of attracting new players to the 2004 squad.

A club spokesperson said: “Our SBYL 04’s are wishing to add two players to the current playing squad.

“If your son fancies a challenging, successful and fun environment to play football in, contact Neil on 07592521714 in time for pre-season starting in July.”