Greenisland step closer to scoring new pitch

Greenisland Boys’ Football Club has moved closer to scoring a new 3G pitch at its existing facility.

Philip Thompson, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Director of Operations confirmed the Operational Committee’s recommendation that Council works towards providing a new £750,000 3G pitch, fencing, floodlighting and shelters at the facility.

This sum includes the sum of £100,000 for car parking and road infrastructure.

Mr. Thompson said: “Co-funding this project at Greenisland Boys’ Football Club would reflect an important part of the Council’s Corporate Plan - to support building a safer, stronger, healthier community and ensure the delivery of high performance facilities in the Borough – so it is recommended.”

Greenisland Boys’ Football Club is only one of six clubs in Northern Ireland to be awarded the Irish Football Association Sport NI Club Excellence Mark and has a very good record of developing young players locally and nationally, such as Jonny Evans, Corry Evans and Craig Cathcart.

The Irish Football Association Sport NI Club Excellence Mark is awarded for club governance; duty of care and protection; games and coaching development; community engagement and outreach.

3G pitches have a synthetic surface designed for football and rugby at both competitive and recreational level in all weathers.