Greenisland tournament in support of Lighthouse

A tournament in support of suicide awareness is being supported by Greenisland Football Club this Sunday.
The 12th Man Northern Ireland Supporters Club is behind the event to raise funds for the Lighthouse charity.
Games begin at Greenisland playing fields at 11am and the organisers are asking people to come along, bring the family and friends and enjoy the day and help this suicide prevention charity.
