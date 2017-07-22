Greer selected for council role

DUP representative, Jordan Greer has been picked to replace Trevor Beatty on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Commenting on his co-option to the Dunsilly DEA post, Mr Greer said: “I am humbled to have been chosen by the party to represent the area I have grown up and live in. I am aware of the great responsibility that this role brings, but look forward to meeting the challenges and the opportunities ahead.

“Coming from a rural and farming background in this DEA, I understand the issues facing our community, but also many of its great strengths and positive work that goes on, often unnoticed.

“I hope to continue working with others on these local matters including improving our local infrastructure, supporting the many small schools and community/voluntary organisations across the area.”

Mr Greer previously worked for William McCrea and Paul Girvan part time whilst a student at Queen’s University (Belfast). He has been on the board of directors of GROW South Antrim since 2015.