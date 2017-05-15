Group’s kind gesture for homeless people

A local community group has been praised after carrying out an initiative which will help support homeless people in Northern Ireland.

The Ballyduff Young Women’s Group recently undertook the project in aid of homeless people, collecting items which will be beneficial to those in need.

The move came after some of the group’s members were in Belfast and saw a number of homeless people and wanted to do something to help. The group started learning about the issues involved and wanted to break down the barriers.

The local community supported the campaign, with people making donations of essential goods and clothing through the community centre. The girls will now distribute these items.

The team of 12 young woman will be participating in future outreach programmes, including helping at a soup kitchen and visiting a hostel.

Commenting on the group’s generosity, Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Noreen McClelland said: “I am proud of the Ballyduff Young Women’s Group for taking the initiative and working so hard to collect goods and clothing to support the homeless. They delivered leaflets around their area, called with local shops and also provided essential items themselves. Thanks must go to the PSNI who also were a great help.

“The girls, with their youth leader have been working on several projects to help their area, as well as working hard on their studies. Huge congratulations to them all.”

Speaking at the collection event, a police spokesperson said: “C section LPT had a great evening with the young women from Ballyduff who arranged the collection for the homeless. Their hospitality was appreciated and we were blown away with the generous donations from the community. A lot of people will benefit from the items collected.”