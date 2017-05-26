Gruelling marathon mission for David

As many folk are still tending their sore muscles from the Belfast Marathon, for Ballyclare man, David Norwood, there’s no time for aches.

At the start of 2017, David undertook a ’52 marathons in a year’ challenge, to raise money for local charity, Hope365, which works to rescue ‘Street Kids’ in Ethopia, helping them to turn their lives around.

Included in the runs he has completed so far are Killarney, Carrick, Longford, Rome, Armagh, Offaly, Mullingar and Belfast.

By his own assessment, David is not a typical runner – in fact he only took up running a few years ago to lose weight and after reaching this goal, he continued running to maintain his weight.

He said: “I enjoy running and taking part in the marathons in aid of the Street Kids gives me even more motivation. I’m inspired by the work Hope365 undertakes with the Street Kids so I wanted to challenge myself to do something beyond the norm, while raising funds for these children who are living in such desperate circumstances. When the boys in the ‘Tesfa Manoriya Bota’, the Hope Home in Shashemene, Ethiopia, heard about it, they sent me video message via the staff, which was really inspiring.”

Michael Holmes from Hope365 added: “We’re grateful to David for taking on this endurance challenge on behalf of the Street Kids. I can’t imagine completing one marathon never mind 52 in a year! The type of support that we bring to the kids can be life-changing. If anyone would like to support David, visit mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/davidnorwoodhope365

“He’s on Facebook, where followers can track his progress. Alternatively, those wishing to donate can call into one of the Hope365 charity shops in Ballyclare and Crumlin where you can pick up a ‘£1 per run’ box which allows you to put aside £1 each time he completes a marathon.”