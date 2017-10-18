Halifax Foundation pitches in with new £30k programme for charities

East Antrim-based charities will get the opportunity to bid for grants of £15,000 to help disabled and disadvantaged people.

‘Pitching 4 Pounds’, a new pilot project launched by the Halifax Foundation for Northern Ireland, will make awards to two successful organisations whose ideas impress the judging panel.

Attending the annual Halifax Foundation for Northern Ireland celebration event at Stormont was East Antrim MLA John Stewart who spoke to Lisa Toan and Joan Young of SOS NI.

Brenda McMullan, Halifax Foundation NI manager, said: “We are very excited to be launching this latest programme and can’t wait to see charities come up with new ideas to help deprived communities in Northern Ireland.”

The initiative was announced during the annual reception at Parliament Buildings celebrating the work of charities that have received funding from the Foundation.

Among those attending to support the event were East Antrim MLAs David Hilditch (DUP) and John Stewart (UUP). In its latest round of funding the Foundation supported 313 charities with grants of £972,353. A grand total of £34.8m has been distributed to more than 9,000 projects during the grant maker’s 32-year history.