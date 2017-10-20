Care home needs help to create pub

One of NI’s most recently opened care homes has come up with an innovative idea to help male residents suffering from dementia rekindle happy memories.

Wood Green in Newtownabbey, which has been open for six months, is trying to recreate a ‘gentleman’s lounge’ where residents can relax, chat and play games with a non-functional bar as a backdrop. They’ve asked for help from those who can donate bar memorabilia.

Manager Tiago Moreira said: “One of the nurses (Denise Campbell) came up with the idea of decorating one of the rooms to look like a gentleman’s club with a bar, a dartboard, things like that. The bar won’t be serving alcohol so the items don’t need to be functional.

“Some of the male residents find it difficult to communicate and we hope this environment might encourage them to sit and talk like they would have in places like this when they were younger.”

The home has already been promised a piano and other memorabilia is due to come via an online appeal including beer pumps, optics, bar stools and a jukebox.