Family’s Belfast Marathon effort for young dad with Parkinson’s

A Newtownabbey man who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease aged just 45 has inspired a team of 20 people to run today’s Belfast Marathon.

Niall Barton’s daughter Becky issued the rallying cry to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK and raise awareness of the disease which she thought “only old people got”.

Among the team of 20 is her 68-year-old grandfather who she said is putting the rest of the runners to shame.

Becky, 26, was travelling in Australia when her father received the diagnosis.

She said: “It came as such a shock for everyone. The whole family knew very little of the condition when my dad was diagnosed – we just thought it was something ‘old people’ got.

“You don’t expect it to be something that happens to people of working age.”

Becky said her team’s efforts were to “get as much awareness as possible of Parkinson’s and of the need for a cure”.

So far they have raised around £4,500 and Becky plans to continue the fund raising and awareness push long after the Belfast Marathon.

She said most of the group of runners were beginners and it was her uncle Chris McIlroy who has whipped them into shape.

She said: “This is a huge challenge for all of us as many of us have never run before. Chris has got us from running for a minute to running for nearly four or five miles.

“My grandad (Gordon McIlroy) is putting us to shame. He’s 68 and he’s miles ahead of us.”

She added: “Even though we will no doubt find it tough, when we think about running such a long distance we at least know at the end of it we will be able to put our legs up and recover. People with Parkinson’s have no such luxury.

“Until we get a medical breakthrough, the best they can hope for is medication to help with symptoms, not with the condition itself.”

Becky outlined the symptoms her dad has been exhibiting: “He’s fortunate enough so far that he hasn’t had the tremors. His main issues are rigidity and muscle pain. He had a bit of difficulty sleeping but he’s getting it under control.

“He has continued to work as a joiner. He’s finding work a bit more difficult but his workmates have been great.”

She added: “Even after he found out he had Parkinson’s he’d kept it to himself for a long time. He only shared it with very close family. He’s feeling able to discuss it more openly now.

“He’s been boosted by the support of his friends and family.

“The charity has a great support network but is also pushing for more research into a cure. There have been no advances in medication over the past half a century and we will continue to push for a breakthrough.”

Meningitis survivor one of 15,500 runners

Around 15,500 people are expected to take part in the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon today.

The event starts at the city hall at 9am and finishes in Ormeau Park, with the route taking in all parts of the city, from Sydenham to the Falls Road, Whitehouse to the Ravenhill Road.

Another marathon runner raising money for a good cause is Matthew Cromie. The 27-year-old from Belfast is raising money for charity Meningitis Now after contracting the disease twice in his life.

At the age of three he spent two days in hospital with viral meningitis and at five-years-old Matthew suffered from a second episode of the disease, but this time it was bacterial meningitis. He was in hospital for seven days and lost his hearing.

He said: “Although I struggled at times, I managed to stay in mainstream education and I am now in full time employment.”

Matthew will be cheered on by his partner Lisa-Marie and three-year-old son Eoghan.

President of the Methodist Church, Rev Bill Mullally, is also scheduled to take part in the event.