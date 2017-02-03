Free hearing event to be held

A special event offering support to people over the age of 55 who are experiencing hearing loss will be held on Wednesday, February 8.

The free advice event will take place in Belfast Central Mission, Grosvenor House, Belfast. It will run from 10:30am until 2:30pm.

Speakers from Action on Hearing Loss Northern Ireland, Crime Prevention, Sensory Support Services (Belfast Trust) and NI Fire and Rescue Service will address those in attendance.

Action on Hearing Loss will be offering hearing checks and hearing aid support. There will be an induction loop, an electronic notetaker, a sign language interpreter – and a light lunch provided.

To find out more, or to book a place, contact Kathy McCann or Susan Houston on 02890239619 or 02895554108. Interested parties can also email kathy.mccann@hearingloss.org.uk