Greenisland community rallies round to support charity fundraising night

The NI Chest Heart and Stroke charity has received a donation of £2,010 from a Greenisland family.

The sum was raised during a recent fundraising night.

The charity event was organised by Lauren Cosgrove.

Lauren and her family say that they would like to thank all family members and friends for their generosity and to all local businesses who supported the event by donating raffle prizes.

The sum was presented to Danielle Algie on behalf of NI Chest Heart and Stroke by Lauren and her dad Evan Cosgrove.

Today in Northern Ireland ten people will suffer a heart attack, 12 people will have a stroke and one in every seven deaths will result from respiratory disease. In addition to this over 200,000 people are living with long term chest, heart, or stroke conditions. In fact, 40 per cent of adults deaths in Northern Ireland are from chest, heart or stroke conditions.

Donations helps the charity care for these people and their families and enables work towards preventing these illnesses in the future.