Group offering weight loss help to residents

The members of Slimming World Newtownabbey are celebrating after losing a combined weight of 3,250 stone in 2016.

Aileen from the Mossley group has issued some helpful advice for anyone wishing to lose weight following the festive period.

She said: “The Christmas period, for many of us, is a time of over indulgence and when January arrives we are all ready for a good healthy eating drive.

“Our groups that run throughout the area teach members how to eat healthily using every day, affordable foods without having to reduce how much they are eating.

“Members find the flexibility of the plan liberating and easy to follow and love how the recipes and meals suit the whole family.

They learn how to handle every situation including nights out and entertaining so when they reach their target weight they stay there.”

Aileen added: “Unfortunately in Northern Ireland, obesity continues to cause around 450 deaths a year and according to the Health Survey for Northern Ireland (2014/2015) over 60 per cent of adults are overweight or obese. This includes 25 per cent with an obese BMI of 30 or greater.

“The impact on families and children is very sad and worrying with more than one in four children weighing in at obese or over-weight.”

She concluded: “There are morning, evening and weekend groups throughout the area, so there is a group to suit everyone. The team are very excited to announce a brand new group opening in Whiteabbey early January.

“The consultants will visit Tesco Newtwonabbey on Saturday, January 14, so come along to meet the team and find out more about the fantastic service that Slimming World, Newtwonabbey offers.”

To find out more about Slimming World in your area contact Aileen on 07779728769 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk