Making an ‘Impact’ across the community

The Northern Trust is working alongside the voluntary sector to develop a partnership with communities across East Antrim.

Melanie Philips, Assistant Director Community Care, said: “We have strong links with community and voluntary organisations.”

Some examples are Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership, Men’s Shed project and Alzheimer’s Society.

The Northern Trust is involved with the development of Larne as a “dementia friendly community”.

Through the “Impact” programme, the Trust is working with statutory and community bodies to tackle a range of social issues.

The Northern Trust is involved in the MEAAP Impact Project which aims to improve the quality of life of older people in the Mid and East Antrim area. This involves working in partnership, in line with the Trust’s vision, with community, voluntary and statutory organisations to improve the lives of older people in the community.

The Trust says: “Well-being is as important as medical needs in improving quality of life and reducing dependency on unscheduled health services.”