Mayor re-opens new Valley fitness suite

The Valley Leisure Centre fitness suite has been re-opened following a £230,000 investment from Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.

The unveiling of the new top class centre was performed by the Mayor, Councillor Paul Hamill.

The facility now boasts an extensive range of new, state of the art fitness equipment for all to enjoy including 25 resistance machines, 1 functional training frame (OMNIA), 50 various cardiovascular machines, 30 group cycle bikes and an extensive new free weights area.

Councillor Hamill commented, “I am delighted to see the official reopening of this facility.

“Council recently launched its new leisure brand, which aims to encourage our residents to take part in physical exercise and be MORE active, MORE often.

“Facilities like these are the perfect opportunity to engage our residents in physical activity and lead them to a healthier lifestyle.

“I am delighted that Council has been able to fund such a worthwhile project and I am sure that the new equipment will be well used by the local community.”

For more information on the fitness suite or our new membership packages visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/more