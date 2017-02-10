Monkstown course for carers

The Alzheimer’s Society is planning to hold a series of courses in Monkstown for carers.

The courses aim to help carers understand more about the condition and its symptoms, including the sort of behaviours that people may display which can at times be challenging.

By understanding more about dementia. the charity says that the courses help people to cope better with caring for the individual.

Courses aim to provide information and support on the following topics: what is dementia; legal and financial matters; learning to manage stress and coping techniques; communication skills; health, self-care and well-being; availability of local services.