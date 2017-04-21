New business marks new chapter for Lynn

Newtownabbey woman Lynn Haveron is celebrating a new chapter in her life with the launch of a new business in Glengormley.

Lynn has opened a local branch of the Cambridge Weight Loss Centre at Antrim Road.

Lynn Haveron and Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor John Scott.

The career change comes after gruelling treatment for bowel cancer.

Previously, Lynn owned a cleaning business working “24/7” which she believes may have contributed to her bad health.

“I just could not go back to that type of work,” she said.

“I met someone who had been doing this. She kept saying I would be perfect for it.”

Lynn decided to go ahead and embark on training and business modules.

“The Cambridge diet has been about for 30 years,” she explained.

It is nutrition based with “weigh-ins” every week and medical supervision.

Enjoying her new role, Lynn said: “I just love it. This has come along at the perfect time for me.

“It has kept me going and kept my mind off my health. I am really enjoying it.

“I am still getting regular check ups but see these as positive for the future.

“I have a better life now than before the cancer.”

She paid tribute to a “brilliant group of friends.

“I don’t know what I woulds have done without my friends,” she admitted.

Lynn together with Newtownabbey women Elaine McCleery and Alison Gilmore, all originally from Rathcoole and past pupils of Hopefield High School, called themselves The Three Musketeers.

Elaine and and Alison were also battling cancer at the same time after being diagnosed within weeks of each other.

Despite their devastating illness, the ladies set about fundraising for the Cancer Research charity and Northern Ireland Hospice raising a total of almost £7,000.