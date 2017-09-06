Proposed cuts to be discussed

A public meeting is due to take place to inform residents about proposed cuts that could be introduced by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

Concerns were raised about the future of services at Whiteabbey Hospital when the proposals were announced by the Northern Trust on August 24.

The Northern Trust proposes to temporarily close two wards and a day ward at the Doagh Road site.

The Times understands this will have an impact on over 40 beds and over 100 staff.

A public meeting is set to take place at Mossley Mill on Thursday, September 21 regarding the saving plan consultation.

The meeting at the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council site will run from 2pm until 4pm.