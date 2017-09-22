Proposed cuts ‘will impact most vulnerable’

Around 200 people have attended a public meeting at Mossley Mill over proposed cuts by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

About 65 hospital beds will be closed across the Trust area as part of a £13m savings plan by the health body.

The vast majority of these (44) are rehabilitation beds at Whiteabbey Hospital.

The cuts, which the Trust says will be temporary, could be implemented as early as November.

The savings measures would also see a reduction in the number of locum doctors and agency nursing staff, along with cuts to domiciliary care packages.

Commenting on Thursday afternoon’s meeting, Carrickfergus UUP Councillor Andrew Wilson said there was “frustration and concern”, but not a lot of answers. “A lot of people talked about the stress and worry this would be putting family members through.

“The point was made that people could die as a result of some of these cuts.”

The Trust has also made so-called temporary changes in the past which in reality became permanent, Cllr Wilson added: “Whiteabbey used to have a Minor Injuries Unit, it used to have A&E, those are both gone now.”

Joyce McMurtry, who works in the stroke rehabilitation ward at Whiteabbey, said: “They are talking about closing beds and getting rid of domiciliary care packages. All of this leaves me greatly worried for the elderly population - it’s attacking the most vulnerable in society.”

Concerns were also raised over the fact that the cuts will be implemented at the beginning of winter - a time when the health service is under the most pressure.

In a statement, UNISON’s Stephanie Greenwood said the announcement of the cuts late last month had left Trust staff “demoralised” and “fearful”.

“They are already under tremendous pressure and they fear for not only themselves but the public they serve,” she added.

“UNISON believes that the time has come for the Health Trusts to stand together and say enough is enough. It is time now to say that you cannot deliver adequate health and social care in this area whilst imposing cuts. We don’t want to hear any rhetoric about how difficult it will be or about managing the risks. The only thing that you are set to risk are lives.

“If we have to, health workers with UNISON and with public support will do what all the Chief Executives, Trust Boards and MLAs should have done and, contrary to accepting the cuts are a done deal, we will fight to ensure they are not implemented and we will demand more money is released.”

A petition against the cuts set up by UNISON has already gathered over 12,000 signatures.