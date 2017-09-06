Retired PE teacher takes on the Mournes

Greenisland man Michael Dickson has completed the “Seven Sevens” challenge in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Michael has raised £1,300 for the charity after climbing the seven highest mountains in Northern Ireland.

Michael Dickson.

They are Slieve Meelbeg, 708 m; Slieve Meelmore, 704m; Slieve Bearnagh, 727m; Slieve Donard, 850m; Slieve Comadagh, 765m; Slieve Lamaghan, 704 m and Slieve Bignian, 747 m.

Sixty-five-year-old Michael completed the challenge in ten hours after hiking a distance of 22 miles.

The retired Monkstown Community School PE teacher admitted that the challenge was “pretty tough”.

He continued: “Every year, on average, over 70 teenagers in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with cancer. There is no specialist ward in the province for these young people’s treatment, therefore they are either treated with very small children or with adults. The Teenage Cancer Trust’s mission is to place a dedicated ward for teenagers’ treatment in every major city in the United Kingdom.

“To help make this mission become a reality, please donate to this important cause.

“Through Virgin Money Giving, you can sponsor me and donations will be quickly processed and passed to charities. It is a not for profit organisation and will claim gift aid on a charity’s behalf where the donor is eligible for this. I really appreciate all your support and thank you for any donations.”