Return crutches for recycling - Trust

East Antrim Ulster Unionist Assemblyman Roy Beggs has welcomed a commitment by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust to recycle equipment.

Last year, the Trust recycled 13,699 items, 78 per cent of items that were returned and recycled for reuse to other service users.

The Trust also aims to recycle component parts of equipment that cannot be reissued to service users.

In a statement, Mr. Beggs MLA said: “I had previously been in contact with one of the local health trusts in Northern Ireland relating to the apparent reluctance of NHS staff to take equipment which had been provided during temporary illness. I pressed the Trust on what plans they had to provide an organised method of providing convenient collection points, so that the public can be encouraged to return items such as zimmer frames, walking sticks or crutches for reuse.”

The UUP health spokesperson added “Following the welcome news from the Northern Trust in which they advise that they will make every effort to maximise and recycle equipment, I have again contacted the Belfast Trust to see if they have plans to put similar procedures in place.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Trust said “The Northern Health and Social Care Trust’s, Community Equipment Service makes every effort to maximise the use of available resources and recycle equipment issued by the Trust, where possible. It should be noted that on occasions it is not financially viable to incur the costs of recycling smaller low cost items.” Contact Community Equipment Service on 028 25633985 to arrange collection or return to Unit A2 Site 9, Pennybridge Industrial Estate, Ballymena.