Warning over Lucozade sugar reduction

People who use Lucozade drinks to treat low blood sugar levels are being urged to check the labeling on the beverage before consuming it.

Lucozade reduced the levels of sugar in all of its drinks by 50 per cent in April.

The decrease in sugar means it could have implications for people who use the drink to treat hypos.

A hypo (hypoglycemia) occurs when blood sugar levels drop to below 4 mmol/L.

"For those of you that use Lucozade Energy Original as your hypo treatment of choice, please be aware that from April 2017, it will contain 50 per cent less sugar, so it is likely you will have to drink more to treat your hypo," reads a warning on the Diabetes UK website.

"For a period of time, there will be both old and new stock of Lucozade on sale, so check the label before you buy."