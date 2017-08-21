Help for Heroes seeks volunteers for charity collection

Help for Heroes is seeking volunteers to help with a collection for veterans in Tesco stores in East Antrim to mark the charity’s tenth anniversary.

The collection will be held during the weekend of October 14 and 15.

Volunteer team leaders and collection volunteers are required.

The charity says each volunteer will “make a huge difference to the lives of veterans and their families”.

Sign up for either a couple of hours or longer.

For more information on the event, or if you are interested in volunteering, then call Help for Heroes on

01980 846459, or email campaigns@helpforheroes.org.uk, or visit collectforheroes.org.uk