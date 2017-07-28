History of local Church Lads’ Brigade company

An exhibition detailing the history of the Church Lads’ Brigade is set to commence in Mossley Mill next month.

It will run from August 8 until the end of the month.

A local Church Lads’ spokesperson said: “It is believed Carnmoney Parish Church Lads’ Brigade, enrolled in February 1926, is the oldest surviving uniformed youth organisation in Newtownabbey.

“When Carnmoney and Glengormley were villages, the CLB played a significant role in the area. It was a successful company at sports, winning national competitions at handball and football. Many times the company was tops on the athletics field.

“It is hoped the exhibition will be of interest to former CLB members, but also those interested in the history of youth organisations in general.”

The picture with this article is the earliest photo of the Church Lads’ Brigade in Carnmoney Parish Church taken in 1927.

The company is forming a guard of honour for Mrs Seeds, accompanied by Archdeacon Clarke, on the occasion of the digging of the first sod of a new parish hall.

The company is dressed in khaki as it was recognised as a Cadet Corps at the time.