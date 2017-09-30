Homecoming event for World Superbike Champion Rea

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council are hosting a special homecoming event for the newly crowned triple World Chamption Jonathan Rea.

The free event is being held at 7.30pm on Monday evening at Sixmile Leisure Centre in Ballyclare.

Meanwhile, South Antrim DUP MP Paul Girvan has congratulated the Ballyclare man on his third successive World Superbike Championship. Jonathan secured the title on Saturday in France.

“This is another incredible achievement by Jonathan and my warmest congratulations go to him and his team. He has once again shown the world that there is nobody who can get close to him,” Mr Girvan said.

He added: “The people of his hometown of Ballyclare and right across Northern Ireland will be celebrating with him today on securing his third successive world title.

“Knowing Jonathan his target already will be to emulate the four titles of motorcycling legend Carl Fogarty. I’ve no doubt further success lies ahead for Jonathan, and he can go on to be the undisputed “best ever” in World Superbikes.”