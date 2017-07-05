Hospice to benefit from funding boost

BBC Children in Need has awarded a total of £30,000 to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, which will help children and young people across the country.

The hospice will use the grant, over three years, to deliver a programme of activities to their children and young people.

The programme will enable the children to enjoy fun experiences with friends and take part in activities such as arts and crafts, music, exercise and play. The programme of activities will help to improve their emotional well-being and develop their confidence and self-esteem.

Neil Irwin, Trusts Manager at NI Children’s Hospice said: “It’s wonderful news to hear that we’ve been awarded with funding from BBC Children in Need, which will enable us to support the children that need us most.”

Fionnuala Walsh, BBC Children in Need Interim National Head of Northern Ireland said: “Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice is a great example of our Small Grants Programme at work and we’re delighted to be supporting them as they work to make a difference to children and young people in the area.

“We’re always looking for quality applications for our Small Grants programme and we are now able to support projects for longer, helping us maximise the impact.

“If your project is working with children and young people facing challenges, we encourage you to get in touch to find out more.”