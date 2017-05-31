Human Rights Commission to visit Glengormley

The Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission will visit community representatives from Antrim and Newtownabbey tomorrow.

The visit is taking place as part of the Commission’s continuing community engagement programme and will include meetings with a variety of community groups.

A number of the events throughout the day will take place in the Barron Hall in Glengormley.

The Commission is due to meet with the Community Relations Forum, Senior Citizens Forum and local community groups.

In addition, the Chief Commissioner will meet with the Antrim and Newtownabbey PSNI.

Chief Commissioner Les Allamby said: “We look forward to the visit to the Antrim and Newtownabbey area, and to engaging with local community groups and council representatives there.

“The Commission’s community engagement programme has so far enabled us to engage with a broad range of groups across Northern Ireland. We hope to hear from local people and organisations on the issues that are most important to them.

“Such feedback helps us plan our own services and shapes our priorities going forward.”