Hustings postponed as a mark of respect

A hustings event which was set to take place in Ballyclare at 7:30pm tonight has been postponed following Monday night’s terrorist attack in Manchester.

The event was set to feature South Antrim General Election candidates Paul Girvan (DUP), Declan Kearney (Sinn Fein), Neil Kelly (Alliance), Danny Kinahan (UUP) and Roisin Lynch (SDLP).

Organisers took the decision to postpone the event as a mark of respect to those killed and injured during the attack at the Manchester Arena.

The Times understands that future dates are being considered for the hustings event.