Invite extended to former leaders and Scouts ahead of special anniversary

A local Scout Group is marking a major milestone at a special service this weekend and is calling on any former members or leaders to join them.

The 108th Belfast (St Brigids) Scout Group will be celebrating their 50th birthday at the service in St Brigid’s Church on Sunday, February 26.

The service in the Ballyclare Road church will commence at 10:30am. The Glengormley-based group was founded in April 1967, although the date for this week’s service has special significance.

Speaking to the Times, Group Scout Leader, Prue Sutton said: “Although we were formed in April 1967, we hold a service every year to mark the birthday of Robert Baden-Powell. The founder of Scouting was born on February 22 1857 and we always mark his birthday. This year it was decided to combine our special anniversary with the Baden-Powell service.”

Prue, who has been involved with the group since its formation has thanked the church and the local community for their support over the years. Everyone is welcome to the special event.