John on par for medal at World Transplant Games

A kidney transplant recipient from Jordanstown won a bronze medal at the recent World Transplant Games in Malaga.

Golfer John McAleer (79) was the most senior member of the 27-strong team of athletes in Transplant Team Ireland.

The retired university lecturer won a bronze medal in the Golf singles event.

This was John’s fifth outing with Transplant Team Ireland.

The former head of department at the University of Ulster had previously won medals in the European Games.

This year’s tournament ran from June 25 until July 2, with John competing in the 70-79 years age category in the Golf Singles and Golf Team.

Athletes competed in their respective age categories in the following events: badminton, cycling, darts, golf, petanque, squash, swimming, table tennis, ten pin bowling, tennis, mini-marathon, and track and field.