Johnny gearing up for epic cycle challenge

A Ballyclare man is gearing up to take on an epic cycle challenge in a bid to raise funds for a local school for children with special educational needs.

Johnny Reid is raising funds for Brookfield School in Moira by taking on Britain’s biggest organised cycle endurance challenge.

Along with 1,500 other cyclist he plans to ride the 870 miles between London and Edinburgh and back in just five days at the end of July.

London-Edinburgh-London attracts riders from around the world and is the largest event of its kind in the UK.

Johnny has been training for two years to take part in the gruelling event, which will involve pedalling through the night and carrying his own kit.

Although there are control points where volunteers organise food and a warm bed, riders need to take care of any problems they might encounter on the road.

Johnny, whose nephew attends Brookfield School, explained why he’s taking part, saying: “It’s a personal challenge that I have been building up to in recent years.

“I love cycling and events like this give me a chance to see some of our most beautiful countryside and test myself.

“I’m hoping to collect a few pounds for Brookfield School in Moira. They cater for pupils aged 3-11 years with complex needs and are hoping to buy new climbing frames to support pupils with their physical coordination skills and sensory issues due to autism.

“It’s an important cause that matters to me and my family and friends.”

Johnny has already raised more than £800, but he’s appealing to anyone who would still like to make a donation to check out his Just Giving page - www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jonathan-reid

“Any donation, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated,” he added.